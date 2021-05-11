II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.47.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in II-VI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIVI opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. II-VI has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

