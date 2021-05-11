Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Reduced by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,872. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

