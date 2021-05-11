IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 412,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,251. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 106.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

