Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.