Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit