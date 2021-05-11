Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 95,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

