Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 95,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.