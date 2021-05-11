Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 953,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,946. The company has a market cap of $273.94 million, a PE ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

IEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

