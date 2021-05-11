Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

IEA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. 914,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 93,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $2,331,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

