Injective Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.52 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $17.09 or 0.00030650 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $411.11 million and $63.52 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00083014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00059561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00106693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00786096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

