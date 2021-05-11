InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Announces Earnings Results

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,611.96%.

INNV traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 173,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

