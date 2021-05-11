InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

InnovAge stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 339,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.10.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,611.96%.

In related news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

