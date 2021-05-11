INO COIN (INO) Price Hits $5.19

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. INO COIN has a market cap of $934.52 million and approximately $296,586.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00009201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

