Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. 268,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,821,376. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $169,822.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at $988,616.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

