Inpixon (INPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 516.81% and a negative return on equity of 139.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INPX opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Inpixon has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.89.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

