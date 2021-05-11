Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,285 shares in the company, valued at $698,791. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTO stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $298.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTO. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Comments


