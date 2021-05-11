Insider Buying: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Purchases 23,250 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jatin Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Jatin Shah sold 1,186 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $17,588.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 39,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,452. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $665.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

