Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells 2,095 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $84,910.35.

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $368.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.