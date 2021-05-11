Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Sells 6,709 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 792,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,132. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

