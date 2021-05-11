Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells 16,562 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,378.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The stock has a market cap of $910.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.55 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

