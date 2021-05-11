Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE JWN traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,750. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,011,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

