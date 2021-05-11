Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond James stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 477,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,270. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

