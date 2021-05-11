Insider Selling: Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Sells 1,184 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rogers stock opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $206.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.86 and a beta of 1.82.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.
Recommended Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.