Insider Selling: Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Sells 1,184 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rogers stock opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $206.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $29,893,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $9,095,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

