Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.89 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.34 and its 200-day moving average is $229.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in salesforce.com by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.