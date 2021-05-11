Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Insider Sells 3,782 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TNC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.48. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,699. Tennant has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,687,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

