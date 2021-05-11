Insider Selling: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Sells 22,343 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,081. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 555.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

