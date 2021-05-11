Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. 291,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,263,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,959,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

