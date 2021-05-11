Insight Protocol Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $452,733.88 and $382,254.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00060049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00107588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.91 or 0.00786063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.91 or 0.09259140 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

