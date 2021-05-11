Insmed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,548% compared to the typical volume of 135 call options.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. 243,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

