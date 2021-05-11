Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 102,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.50. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 404,419 shares of company stock worth $3,771,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.