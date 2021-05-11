Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $61.03 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.