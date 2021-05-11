Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.32.

TSE:IPL opened at C$17.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.08. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$10.71 and a 52 week high of C$18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

