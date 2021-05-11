Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFSPF. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Interfor has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.