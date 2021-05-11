International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

