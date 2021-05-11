International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

NYSE IFF opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

