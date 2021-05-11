International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 1,601,269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 536,977 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in International Money Express by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 503,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $3,492,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $540.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

