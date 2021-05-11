Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Financial Survey

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23% LENSAR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 4 3 0 2.43 LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.87%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.94%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $109.14 million 5.53 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -13.30 LENSAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LENSAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Summary

LENSAR beats Intersect ENT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

