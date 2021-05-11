Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS: ISNPY) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/21/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/16/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 101,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

