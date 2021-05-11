Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Shares of ITCI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 810,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,610. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

