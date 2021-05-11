Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Corteva stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

