Intrua Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,052 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24.

