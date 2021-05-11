Intrua Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $318,088,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $61.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

