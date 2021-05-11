Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intrusion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

