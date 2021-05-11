Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.165-4.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $431.65.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $394.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,118. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 1-year low of $270.91 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.99 and its 200 day moving average is $379.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

