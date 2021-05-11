Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHS. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,556,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5,746.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $166.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.17.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

