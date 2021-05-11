Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $265.85 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $173.37 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.19.

