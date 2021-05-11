Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $265.85 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $173.37 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.19.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit