InvestDigital (IDT) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $763,288.46 and approximately $488,506.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00084090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00060527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00107452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.42 or 0.00783601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.45 or 0.09359755 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,059,426 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

