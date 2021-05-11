Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) recently:

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BMW opened at €85.18 ($100.21) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.96. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a fifty-two week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.