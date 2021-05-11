Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Airlines (UAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) recently:

4/27/2021 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – United Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/16/2021 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $62.00.

4/14/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

4/6/2021 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/30/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45.

Get United Airlines Holdings Inc alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after buying an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United Airlines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.