Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,053% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.99) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.