Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,567 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,178% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.
Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84).
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
