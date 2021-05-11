Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,567 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,178% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in MBIA by 40.2% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 844,480 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in MBIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MBIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.