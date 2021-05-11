Investors Purchase High Volume of SelectQuote Put Options (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,340 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 put options.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -175.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,401,286.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,827,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $575,969.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,429,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,785,129.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,007,149 shares of company stock worth $28,116,033. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2,231.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 187,453 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in SelectQuote by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 430,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 285,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.